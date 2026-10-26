DPP orders criminal probe into Eastleigh building collapse

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has ordered a criminal investigation into the collapse of a multi-storey building in Eastleigh, Nairobi, amid questions over whether construction rules were followed.

The investigation will establish whether county officials, the developer, contractors or other construction professionals could have contributed to the collapse, which reportedly left people injured, property destroyed and some people missing.

In a statement on Monday, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had been directed to conduct a thorough probe into the incident.

“The investigations shall establish the circumstances that led to the collapse, including whether there was any act or omission by officials of the Nairobi City County Government, the private developer, contractors or other professionals involved,” the statement read.

The DPP also revealed that Nairobi City County Government had not forwarded any inquiry file concerning the building’s construction to the ODPP for review and directions over possible wrongdoing.

The ODPP said the DCI would submit its findings for independent review once investigations are complete. Anyone found criminally responsible could face prosecution, regardless of their position or status.

“Where sufficient evidence establishes criminal culpability, the ODPP shall take the necessary prosecutorial action against any persons found responsible, irrespective of their position or status,” the statement added.

The office stressed that any conduct amounting to a criminal offence would be dealt with in accordance with the law.