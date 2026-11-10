DP Kindiki says Usawa agenda must succeed for a united and developed Kenya

KWALE, Kenya Nov 10 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to equitable distribution of national resources, saying the Usawa ni Sawa agenda is key to national unity and development.

Kindiki said the government would ensure that development reaches all parts of the country, particularly regions that have experienced historical marginalisation.

He said no amount of opposition would deter the administration from pursuing equitable development, arguing that those resisting the agenda were beneficiaries of policies that had promoted division and unequal distribution of resources.

“We have made a firm decision that, by all means, we must put an end to divisive politics and discriminatory development agendas that have for many years marginalised Kenyans on the basis of religion, geographical location, ethnicity or their voting choices,” Kindiki said.

Speaking on Tuesday during a development tour of Lunga Lunga Constituency in Kwale County, the Deputy President said the Coast region had suffered decades of marginalisation but was now benefiting from development projects worth billions of shillings under the broad-based administration.

He cited the longstanding challenges of land ownership, including the squatter problem, as well as unequal development, saying the government was working with county administrations and local leaders to address them.

“There is no government that has made a sustained effort to address some of the longstanding challenges facing the people of the coastal region. These include the problem of squatters, marginalisation and unequal development, which are being addressed keenly by this government,” he said.

During the visit, Kindiki commissioned the Kiruku Last Mile Electricity Supply Project in Lunga Lunga, one of several electrification initiatives being implemented in Kwale County.

The projects, with an allocation of Sh1.8 billion, are expected to connect 15,300 households to electricity.

Kindiki said the government had prioritised expanding electricity access in regions that had lagged behind, describing the programme as part of efforts to correct historical development inequalities.

“Extending electricity connections has been prioritised in many counties because they were left behind. Our policy as the government is to change this by ensuring this is corrected through equitable distribution of resources and development across all parts of the country,” he said.

On road infrastructure, the Deputy President said Kwale County had been allocated Sh17.2 billion for the construction of 294 kilometres of roads.

He said the investment was aimed at improving connectivity, opening up the county and supporting economic growth.

Kindiki described the allocation as evidence of the government’s commitment to ensuring that public resources are distributed fairly across the country.

“We must achieve national equality through action, not empty promises. Government resources must be distributed equitably so that every part of the country benefits from development projects,” he said.

The Deputy President also said the government was working to resolve longstanding land ownership challenges in the Coast region.

He pointed to the recent issuance of thousands of title deeds by President William Ruto to residents who had waited for decades to secure legal ownership of their land.

“Some of the longstanding challenges, including the problem of squatters, are already being addressed. The President was recently here, and we have begun working towards resolving these issues once and for all,” he said.

Kindiki was accompanied by Youth Affairs, Sports and Creative Economy Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani, Lunga Lunga MP Mangale Chiforomodo, Taveta MP John Bwire, members of the county assembly and other local leaders.