Devki plans multi-billion-shilling cement plant in Nyeri

NYERI, Kenya, Oct 22 – Manufacturing firm Devki Group plans to build a multi-billion-shilling cement plant in Karicheni, Kieni Constituency, Nyeri County, in a move expected to create jobs and lower construction costs in the Mt Kenya region.

The plant is expected to employ hundreds of workers and reduce the cost of transporting cement to the region, where traders say high fuel prices have increased distribution costs.

Speaking during a public participation meeting, company officials led by James Wainaina said Devki would address environmental concerns raised by residents.

“We as a company undertake that there would be no concern about pollution coming from this plant. We will ensure all other environmental concerns are taken care of,” Wainaina said.

Cement traders in the region said prices could fall by about 10 per cent once the factory begins operations, although the final impact will depend on production and distribution costs.

Local leaders welcomed the planned investment, saying Nyeri had few large manufacturing industries.

“For a long time, Nyeri has had no industry, so we welcome this move by this investor. It is our first industry,” said Kingori Wanjohi.