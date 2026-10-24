DCI Launches Manhunt for Insurance Agent Over Alleged Sh10mn Fraud

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched a manhunt for Stephenson Oduor Ouma, alias Kodhek, who is wanted over alleged conspiracy to defraud and stealing by agent involving insurance premiums at Signature Insurance Agency.

In a public notice, the DCI said Ouma was wanted pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the Milimani Chief Magistrate’s Court in Criminal Case No. E647 of 2023.

The suspect is facing allegations of conspiracy to defraud, contrary to Section 317 of the Penal Code, and stealing by agent, contrary to Section 283(3) of the Penal Code.

Investigators allege that Ouma misappropriated insurance premiums while working with Signature Insurance Agency.

The DCI has appealed to members of the public who may know the suspect’s whereabouts to volunteer information that could assist in his arrest.

“Anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the suspect is urged to come forward and share it with the authorities,” the agency said.

The investigations agency urged Kenyans to report any information through its anonymous, toll-free hotline 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.

Members of the public can also share information at the nearest police station or through the National Police Emergency hotlines 999, 911 or 112.

The DCI assured members of the public that information provided through its anonymous reporting channels could assist investigators in locating the suspect.

The manhunt comes as the agency continues to appeal for public assistance in investigations involving suspected financial crimes and individuals wanted by the courts.

Ouma remains wanted as investigators seek to bring him before the court to answer the charges.