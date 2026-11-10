DCI cuts police clearance processing to five minutes in four more counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – Kenyans seeking Police Clearance Certificates can now obtain the document in less than five minutes in four additional counties following the expansion of a new biometric identification system by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The latest rollout covers Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, Kitui and Garissa counties, extending faster processing services to residents who previously had to wait up to 14 working days to receive the certificate.

The Multi-Biometric Identification System is designed to speed up the verification of applicants’ identities and criminal records, significantly reducing the time required to process Police Clearance Certificates, commonly known as certificates of good conduct.

The expansion is part of the DCI’s efforts to modernise criminal identification services and reduce delays associated with the traditional clearance process.

The system has been installed at the respective Huduma Centres, where applicants can access the enhanced services without having to travel to Nairobi for processing.

To facilitate the rollout, the DCI dispatched specialised technical teams to install the equipment and train officers and Huduma Centre personnel on how to operate the new technology.

One team, led by Principal Criminal Registrar Winfred Kirai, oversaw the installation in Uasin Gishu and Trans Nzoia, while another, headed by Assistant Superintendent of Police and engineer Nicholas Tanui, handled Kitui and Garissa.

The installation exercise in Kitui was conducted in the presence of County Criminal Investigations Officer Cecilia Mugambi.

The DCI has encouraged residents in the four counties to visit their nearest Huduma Centres to access the improved Police Clearance Certificate services.

The introduction of biometric technology is expected to ease the process for Kenyans who require police clearance documents for employment opportunities, professional registration, immigration applications and other official transactions.

Police Clearance Certificates are commonly required by employers and institutions as part of background verification procedures, making timely processing important for applicants seeking jobs and other opportunities.