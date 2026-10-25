DCI Arrests Wanted Police Inspector in Mbobu, Victoria Mutiso Murder Investigations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested Inspector Kenneth Kipkemboi Sang, a suspect who had been wanted in connection with the murders of prominent Nairobi lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu and Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso.

Sang was arrested in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, following an intelligence-led operation by detectives from DCI Headquarters, bringing a key suspect who had been on the run into police custody.

According to the DCI, detectives tracked down the suspect along Uganda Road in Eldoret’s Central Business District (CBD), where they intercepted him while driving a silver Toyota Fielder, registration number KCM 508L.

The suspect was reportedly in the process of selling the vehicle to raise money for his daily upkeep when detectives moved in and arrested him.

His arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the investigations into the two murders, which had prompted detectives to launch a manhunt for those suspected of involvement.

Following his arrest, Sang was escorted to Eldoret Police Station for processing as detectives prepared for his arraignment.

The DCI said investigators are pursuing additional leads to establish the circumstances surrounding the killings and determine whether other individuals were involved.

The arrest is expected to provide investigators with an opportunity to pursue further evidence and establish the roles of any other suspects linked to the two cases.

However, detectives have not disclosed further details regarding the circumstances of the murders or the specific allegations against Sang.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reiterated its commitment to pursuing justice for the victims and their families, warning that no individual is above the law regardless of their rank, status or affiliation.

The agency said detectives would continue following credible leads to ensure that all individuals found to have been involved in the killings are brought before the courts to face charges.

The arrest of Sang represents a major development in the investigations, with detectives expected to continue gathering evidence as they seek to establish the full circumstances surrounding the deaths of Mbobu and Mutiso.

The suspect is expected to face court proceedings as investigators advance the two murder investigations.