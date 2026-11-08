DCI arrests suspected Airbnb fraudster accused of defrauding holidaymaker of Sh130,000 in Mombasa

By: BRUHAN MAKONG 2 min read
DCI arrests suspected Airbnb fraudster accused of defrauding holidaymaker of Sh130,000 in Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 8-Detectives have arrested a suspected online accommodation fraudster accused of obtaining Sh130,000 from a woman after falsely promising to secure her an Airbnb apartment in Nyali, Mombasa County.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Nyali Sub-County detectives arrested the suspect, identified as Nelson Okota Odhiambo, in Bamburi after investigating the alleged fraud.

DCI said the victim lost the money while trying to secure accommodation for a coastal holiday, but the promised apartment never materialized.

“Okota is accused of fleecing a female client of Sh130,000 after falsely claiming he could secure Airbnb accommodation in Nyali,” the DCI said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect may have extended the alleged fraudulent scheme beyond Mombasa to target travelers planning visits to Kilifi and Kwale counties.

The suspect remains in police custody undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment in court.

The arrest comes as the festive season approaches, with the DCI warning holidaymakers to exercise caution when booking accommodation online.

The agency urged travelers to verify properties, establish the legitimacy of hosts, and avoid making payments where there are indications of suspicious activity.

“Verify the property, confirm the host’s legitimacy and think twice before making suspicious payments,” the DCI advised.

The DCI said it remained committed to pursuing individuals involved in online fraud targeting unsuspecting members of the public.

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BRUHAN MAKONG

BRUHAN MAKONG

​Bruhan Makong is a Senior News Reporter for Capital FM in Nairobi, covering diplomacy, foreign policy, national security, climate, and human rights across East Africa and the wider region.