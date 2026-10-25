CS Mutua Appoints Atwoli to National Board for Social Protection

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 25 – Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has appointed Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli to the National Board for Social Protection for a three-year term.

Atwoli’s appointment was published in Gazette Notice No. 16730 dated October 23, 2026, alongside those of Kenneth Odire and Richard Mativu Musau.

The appointments were made under Section 10(f) of the Social Protection Act, 2025, which provides for the constitution of the board.

The three-year terms took effect on October 23, 2026, according to the gazette notice signed by Mutua.

Atwoli, who heads COTU, is among Kenya’s most prominent trade union leaders and has represented workers in discussions on labour rights, wages and social protection.

His appointment places him on the board responsible for matters relating to social protection under the legal framework established by the Social Protection Act, 2025.

The appointments come as the government continues to implement policies aimed at strengthening social protection systems and addressing the needs of vulnerable groups.

The gazette notice did not provide further details on the specific responsibilities assigned to the newly appointed members or the board’s immediate priorities.