Credit Bank men wins squash title at Interbanks Tournament

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Credit Bank delivered a strong performance at the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) Interbanks Tournament, with its Chief Executive Officer, Betty Korir, clinching first place in the CEOs’ Run and the bank’s men’s squash team securing the championship title.

The bank’s women’s squash team also put up a commendable performance, finishing fourth in their category, capping an impressive showing at the two-week competition.

Held from October 3 to 17, the tournament brought together teams from across the banking industry to compete in squash, chess, athletics and darts at the Institute of Monetary Studies and the KCB Group grounds.

Credit Bank’s men’s squash team secured the title after defeating Absa in the final, while the women’s team finished fourth in their category.

Korir, who also serves as KBA deputy chair, said the tournament demonstrated the role of sport in promoting teamwork, resilience and collaboration beyond the workplace.

“Sport encourages discipline, resilience, collaboration and accountability, qualities that are just as important in the workplace as they are on the field or court,” she said.

She added that the bank’s participation reflected its belief that institutional excellence depends on an engaged and motivated workforce.

According to Korir, sporting activities provide employees with opportunities to build relationships, strengthen teamwork and work towards shared goals.

She noted that these values also extend to customer service, explaining that a cohesive workforce is better equipped to collaborate, solve problems and respond effectively to customers’ needs.

Beyond the team competitions, Credit Bank also made its mark in the annual CEOs’ Run, where Korir emerged as the winner.

The event provides chief executives from across the banking industry with an opportunity to participate in sporting activities while promoting healthy lifestyles.

Such initiatives also enable industry leaders to build trust and meaningful relationships outside formal business engagements, creating opportunities for greater cooperation across the sector.

“While financial institutions compete in the marketplace, we share a broader responsibility to contribute to a strong, progressive and resilient banking sector,” Korir said.

The tournament further underscored the importance of employee wellbeing in driving organisational performance, highlighting the need for financial institutions to continue investing in staff welfare, mental health and productivity.

Credit Bank said it would continue supporting initiatives that promote employee engagement and collaboration, recognising that healthy competition can enhance performance, while shared experiences help strengthen relationships across the banking industry.