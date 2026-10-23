Conte plays down ‘unfounded’ Man Utd speculation

LONDON, England, October 23, 2026 – Antonio Conte has said he is not in “advanced negotiations” with any club in response to reports he has held talks with Manchester United.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica, external claimed on Thursday that Conte had held talks with United’s board about replacing Michael Carrick following the 4-1 defeat against Como on Wednesday.

The report said the former Chelsea manager had demanded full control of United’s transfer policy and stated his intention to appoint his own staff at Old Trafford.

But, while BBC Sport understands Conte is keen on the job, the Italian says he is not in “advanced” talks with any club.

“My name has been linked with numerous clubs, but there are currently no negotiations at an advanced stage,” Conte wrote on Instagram.

“I have read reports of financial demands and requests for full control that I have supposedly already made to the clubs mentioned, as well as reservations about what has been described as my “strong personality”. These reports are unfounded.

“Should a concrete opportunity arise, that will be the time to hold discussions with the club concerned and jointly consider the terms of a potential agreement, with due regard for both parties’ needs and the qualities and approach that define my work as a manager.”

Carrick’s future at Old Trafford is uncertain after a humiliating defeat to Cesc Fabregas’ Como in the Champions League earlier this week.

Although Carrick is set to remain in charge for Sunday’s Premier League match against Bournemouth, sources have told BBC Sport that United have begun the process of identifying possible replacements.

Former Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, Conte and ex-Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann are all understood to have their eyes on the job.

Conte, who played for Juventus and Italy in a stellar career, is a free agent after leaving Napoli at the end of last season.

He won the Serie A title during his first season in Naples, before a Supercoppa Italiana victory in his final campaign.

The 57-year-old won the Premier League with Chelsea during his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge in 2016-17 and beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final the following season.

He returned to the Premier League in 2021 when he replaced Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur.

Conte’s time in north London lasted just 16 months though, with the Italian leaving in March 2023 after criticising “selfish” players and the club’s culture in a remarkable news conference.

Hurzeler focused on Brighton

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has distanced himself from links to Old Trafford.

The German has been touted as a possible successor to Carrick given his free-scoring Brighton side are sitting third in the Premier League.

Hurzeler has a contract with the Seagulls until 2029 and says he is happy at the club.

“I am really focused on my job here. I have no time to think about these rumours because we play every three days,” said Hurzeler.

“I have a lot of respect for Michael Carrick. He is a great human being, he is a great personality. Every time we meet each other, we have a really good relationship.”