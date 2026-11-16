Consolidated Bank posts historic Sh341m pre-tax profit, highest in its 37-year history

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 16 – Consolidated Bank of Kenya has recorded a 259% increase in profit before tax to Sh341 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, up from Sh95 million in the corresponding period last year.

The lender said the performance was its highest pre-tax profit in its 37-year history, attributing the growth to an expansion in interest-earning assets, revenue diversification and disciplined cost management.

Total assets grew by 19% to Sh23.1 billion, while customer deposits increased by 18% to Sh14.5 billion, up from Sh12.3 billion in September 2025.

Revenue rose by approximately 21% to Sh1.7 billion, compared to Sh1.4 billion a year earlier. Net interest income increased by 23%, supported by growth in interest-earning assets.

Investments in government securities rose by 34% to Sh10.8 billion, while loans and advances to customers increased by 2% to Sh8.5 billion.

Non-funded income accounted for 28% of total revenue, with Consolidated Bancassurance, the bank’s subsidiary, making a significant contribution.

Operating expenses increased by just 1%, reflecting the bank’s cost-control measures despite continued investment in strategic initiatives. Loan impairment charges stood at Sh268 million as the lender continued efforts to strengthen credit risk management and improve loan recoveries.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Dr Dominic Murage attributed the results to reforms aimed at improving the bank’s financial position, operational capacity and competitiveness.

“Our performance for the first nine months of the year demonstrates the progress we are making in repositioning the Bank for sustainable growth,” Murage said.

He said the bank had undertaken deliberate interventions to improve operational efficiency, strengthen credit risk management, accelerate digital transformation and rebuild customer confidence.

Murage said the lender would focus on consolidating the gains while expanding support to retail and small and medium-sized enterprises.

“We remain focused on consolidating these gains, strengthening the Bank’s competitiveness and expanding support to our customers, particularly in the Retail and SME segments, which play a critical role in driving economic growth, enterprise development and job creation,” he said.

The bank’s turnaround strategy is anchored on three priorities: business growth, technology transformation and revenue diversification.

Under business growth, the lender plans to expand its corporate, SME and retail operations while deepening engagement with government institutions and public sector entities.

Its technology strategy involves modernising infrastructure, strengthening digital channels and improving customer experience and operational efficiency.

On revenue diversification, the bank plans to grow non-funded income through its bancassurance business, trade finance, bid bonds, performance guarantees, transactional services and foreign exchange earnings.

Murage said the lender was building a stronger institution with a clear growth agenda and a commitment to delivering value to customers.

“As a Government-owned commercial bank, we have an important responsibility to support the country’s economic development, promote financial inclusion and provide competitive financial solutions to individuals, businesses and public institutions,” he said.

He added that the bank intended to sustain its performance, strengthen its market position and deliver innovative banking solutions and improved customer experiences.