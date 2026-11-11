Co-op Bank profit after tax rises 27.2pc to Sh27.4bn in nine months

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – Co-operative Bank of Kenya’s profit after tax increased by 27.2 percent to Sh27.4 billion in the nine months to September 2026, up from Sh21.6 billion recorded in a similar period last year.

The growth was supported by higher lending income, with net interest income rising by 12.7 per cent to Sh51 billion as loans and advances increased by 22.2 per cent to Sh496.9 billion.

The bank’s total assets grew by 11.3 percent to Sh907.4 billion, while customer deposits increased by 14.8 percent to Sh642.5 billion, according to its financial results released on November 11.

Profit before tax rose by 19.6 percent to Sh35.9 billion from Sh30 billion recorded in the nine months to September 2025.

Operating income increased by 11.6 percent to Sh75.2 billion, while operating expenses rose by a slower 5.3 percent.

The lender also reported an improvement in its loan book quality, with the non-performing loans ratio falling to 12.9 percent from 17.1 percent in September last year.

Co-op Bank said it disbursed Sh66.6 billion through its digital credit platform in the third quarter, bringing cumulative lending through the platform to Sh568.5 billion since its launch.

The bank’s board has approved an interim dividend of Sh1.50 per share, representing a 50 per cent increase from the Sh1 paid to shareholders in the same period last year.

The dividend will be paid on December 4, 2026, to shareholders on record as of November 25, 2026.