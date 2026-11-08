City Thunder celebrates unbeaten National League Three-Peat as focus shifts to BAL Elite 16

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 8 – “Winning one championship takes a lot of work, but coming back season after season to win three in a row without tasting defeat requires an even greater level of commitment.”

These were the words of Nairobi City Thunder skipper Tylor Ongwae as the newly crowned Kenya National Basketball League (KNBL) champions celebrated their third consecutive title on Thursday at their title sponsor’s I&M Bank headquarters in Nairobi.

Thunder capped off an unbeaten 2026 campaign to secure the historic three-peat, solidifying their dominance in top-flight domestic basketball.

“Everyone in the team has played a part in this achievement. It is great to bring the trophy here and celebrate with the people who have supported us not just on the court, but off it. The financial literacy sessions held since the partnership came into effect have been very eye-opening to us, as players,” added Ongwae.

Nairobi City Thunder Captain Tylor Ongwae poses with I&M Bank Kenya CEO Abdi Mohamed (right) and I&M Bank Regional CEO Kihara Maina

The event hosted by club sponsors I&M Bank, who injected Sh10 million into the team in June 2026, marked the conclusion of the domestic season while highlighting player welfare initiatives, including off-court financial literacy sessions.

“Our partnership with Nairobi City Thunder is part of a bigger commitment by I&M Bank to the growth of basketball and sports in Kenya,” said I&M Bank Group Head of Marketing and Communications, Mary Githinji.

She added: “We believe sport has the power to develop talent, create opportunity, and bring communities together. Supporting the team beyond the court means equipping players with financial knowledge and supporting their growth for when they can no longer play.”

Thunder now shifts focus to continental duties as the team prepares to represent Kenya in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) 2027 qualifiers, hosting the Elite 16 East Division tournament at the Kasarani Indoor Arena from November 23 to 29.