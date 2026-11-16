City lawyer demands Sh40mn over threats to strip him in Matiang’i row

KISII, Kenya, Nov 16 — City lawyer Danstan Omari is demanding Sh40 million in compensation over alleged threats to strip and publicly humiliate him in a Facebook video linking him to a campaign against former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

In a demand letter issued through his lawyers on Monday, Omari accuses Duke Ombagi of publishing the video on November 7, 2026, making statements in Ekegusii that expressly identified him and alleged that he had been paid to tarnish Matiang’i’s reputation.

The letter further claims that the video announced a Sh100,000 reward for anyone who could locate Omari, remove his trousers, deliver them to the publisher and provide photographic evidence.

Omari’s lawyers argue that the statements, including the alleged reward, went beyond political criticism and amounted to an attack on their client’s personal dignity and professional reputation.

They contend that the allegations impute bribery, corruption, dishonesty and professional impropriety to Omari, portraying him as an advocate willing to compromise his integrity for a paid political agenda.

“The statements were calculated to undermine that confidence and to expose our client to suspicion, ridicule and loss of professional goodwill,” the demand letter states.

The lawyers further argue that the alleged reward could encourage the targeting, degradation and public humiliation of a named individual.

They say an advocate’s reputation for honesty, independence and integrity is central to the confidence placed in him by clients, courts and the public.

Omari has given Ombagi 48 hours from receipt of the letter to remove the video and any related posts from social media and other digital platforms under his control, and stop further circulation.

He is also demanding an unequivocal and unconditional public apology and retraction in both Ekegusii and English, to be published on the same Facebook account and with prominence comparable to the original video.

The demands include a written undertaking against further defamatory publications concerning him and payment of Sh40 million for alleged injury to his dignity, professional reputation, standing and goodwill.

Omari’s lawyers have warned that failure to comply within 48 hours will prompt legal proceedings without further reference to Ombagi.