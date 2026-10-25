City Hall officials lead flag off and awards presentation at 2026 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon

​NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 25— The Nairobi County Government reaffirmed its strong commitment to sports development, health and economic growth as top county officials graced the annual Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon. County leadership actively participated in the ceremonial flag-off and celebrated the achievements of distance runners by crowning the winners across various race categories.

​This year’s edition marked a major milestone, bringing together 30,700 participants who took to the streets of Nairobi to compete, promote wellness, and raise funds for community initiatives.

​Representing Governor Sakaja Johnson during the prize-giving ceremony, Mr. Ibrahim Auma, County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Finance and Economic Planning, officially awarded the champions of the flagship 42km Men’s and Women’s Full Marathon categories.

​Mr. Auma highlighted the event’s broader significance for the city’s economy ​”The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon continues to demonstrate Nairobi’s capacity as a vibrant, world-class host for global sporting events. Beyond the incredible displays of athletic talent on the course, events of this magnitude generate significant economic impact, boost local commerce and showcase our city on the international stage. We remain committed to investing in city infrastructure that supports athletics, sports tourism, and sustainable economic growth.”

​In addition, Dr. Anastasia Nyalita, County Executive Committee Member for Business Hustler and Opportunities, presented awards to the top finishers in the 10km Men’s and Women’s races.

​Dr. Nyalita emphasized the social and community impact of the marathon. ​”It is inspiring to see over 30,000 participants from all walks of life come together today with a shared purpose. Sports serve as a powerful catalyst for unity, health, and community empowerment. Seeing our youth, seasoned athletes, and families running together reinforces our vision of an inclusive, healthy, and participatory Nairobi where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive.”

As Nairobi cements its status as Africa’s sports and as the city counts down to hosting the first-ever World Athletics Championships in Africa, the Nairobi City County Government remains dedicated to deepening strategic partnerships that build sustainable infrastructure, drive sports tourism and foster healthy, resilient communities.

​ENDS