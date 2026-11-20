As Kenya prepares for the 2027 General Election, millions of children will have no say at the ballot box, though the outcome will shape their lives.

On World Children’s Day, D&R Impact, Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), Nation Media Foundation and the Centre for Behaviour Change and Communication (CBCC) are launching If You Ask Me, a non-partisan campaign that brings children into the conversations and decisions that affect them.

The date marks the anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, adopted in 1989, which recognises every child’s right to express their views and have them considered in matters affecting their lives.

“Storytelling and media have the power to shape how societies think, what they prioritise and ultimately how they act. Through this campaign, we want to harness that power so that millions of Kenyans hear directly from children, and so that their stories influence public policy and the choices we make about our country’s future,” said Eugene Mbugua, Founder of D&R Studios and D&R Impact.

Over the next year, children aged five to fifteen from every region of Kenya will share their experiences, concerns and hopes for the country. Kenyans will hear from them through television, radio, print, digital platforms and community engagement. Six short films premiered at today’s launch event, giving audiences their first direct window into children’s perspectives.

Speaking at the launch, Kennedy Odede, Founder and CEO of SHOFCO and Guest of Honour, said: “I grew up in Kibera, and I know what it means for a child to have something important to say with nobody asking. Through SHOFCO’s community networks across Kenya, children from informal settlements will be heard by the people who make decisions about their lives.”

The campaign aims to influence public policy, legislative priorities, government planning and resource allocation in education, healthcare, safety and protection.

It will culminate in a Children’s Manifesto, shaped by children and backed by actionable policy recommendations. The Manifesto will be presented to all key

political parties ahead of the party primaries, and to the Presidency, the Chief Justice, the Chair of the Council of Governors and county leadership, with the aim of securing commitments that hold beyond the election cycle.

If You Ask Me is independent of all political parties and candidates. Through the election period it will champion peace, national unity and inclusion, with child safeguarding and meaningful participation at the centre of its work.