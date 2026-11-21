NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang has called on security agencies and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to investigate rising ethnic tensions in the county, accusing Governor George Natembeya of making inflammatory remarks and mobilising groups to target political opponents.

Chesang warned that escalating political hostilities risk undermining peace and economic activity in the county, which is one of Kenya’s major food-producing regions.

Addressing the media, the senator also condemned the attack on blogger Amos Masika, popularly known as Hammer Hammer , saying the incident should be investigated without being turned into a political contest.

He accused some county leaders of rushing to assign political responsibility for the attack before investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had established what happened.

“Instead of concentrating on finding out what really happened to our brother Hamma, who has a young family, it is deeply painful that we are skipping straight to political motives,” Chesang said.

He argued that investigators should consider all possible motives, including business disputes and personal differences, rather than prematurely attributing the incident to political rivalry.

The senator said leaders should allow the DCI to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack and warned against making public accusations that could inflame tensions among communities.

Chesang particularly criticised Natembeya for allegedly introducing ethnic divisions into the matter, insisting that Trans Nzoia had traditionally enjoyed peaceful relations among its diverse communities.

“Trans Nzoia is a cosmopolitan area and we have always enjoyed peace,” he said, citing intermarriage and coexistence among Luhya, Kalenjin, Kikuyu and Teso communities.

He accused the governor of making statements that could pit communities against each other and urged political leaders to stop using tribal identity to advance political differences.

The senator also questioned the state of healthcare services in the county, saying Masika had to be transferred to Eldoret in neighbouring Uasin Gishu County after he failed to receive the required emergency treatment locally.

“Our county hospital has no medication and lacks proper services, forcing us to seek emergency care in a neighbouring county and rush your own staff member to Eldoret,” Chesang said.

He challenged the county administration to prioritise healthcare delivery, arguing that the incident had exposed weaknesses in local medical facilities.

Chesang further accused Natembeya’s personal lawyer, whom he identified as Achesa, of spreading propaganda over the case instead of allowing investigations and court processes to take their course.

He questioned claims allegedly linking him to the handling of suspects in another case, asking what authority a senator would have to direct the DCI on where suspects should be charged.

The senator also warned that political tensions were affecting businesses and livelihoods, saying traders and residents were becoming uncomfortable conducting business in the county.

“Trans Nzoia is the breadbasket of Kenya, so let us focus on feeding the nation,” he said, adding that market traders were increasingly being drawn into political disagreements.

He called on residents to reject violence and urged leaders to stop using young people and bloggers to advance political rivalries.

Chesang said that if investigations established that Masika was attacked because of political differences, Natembeya would bear responsibility, citing the alleged use of the county communication team to attack political opponents online.

The Transnzoia governor urged security agencies and the NCIC to investigate what he described as political incitement, warning that failure to address the tensions could trigger wider conflict.