Catholic bishops bar politicians from campaigning in churches ahead of the 2027 polls

NAIROBI,Kenya Nov 12 – The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has prohibited politicians from delivering political speeches in Catholic churches, warning against the growing use of religious gatherings to advance electoral interests ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The bishops said churches must be protected from partisan politics and remain places where Kenyans can congregate for worship without being subjected to political persuasion or pressure to support particular candidates.

Speaking during a press conference at the Cardinal John Njue Pastoral Centre in Embu, Nyeri Archbishop Anthony Muheria said the Church would not provide a platform for politicians seeking to popularise their political ambitions or solicit votes.

Muheria announced that the directive would apply to all Catholic churches across the country, with priests required to ensure that politicians do not use church services to deliver campaign messages.

“We are direct that there shall not be any political address given in any of our Catholic churches in any part of our country,” he said.

He directed Catholic clergy to enforce the position firmly, arguing that allowing political speeches during religious gatherings would undermine the purpose of worship and compromise the independence of the Church.

“We are therefore instructing all our priests to implement this position with the diligence and seriousness it deserves,” Muheria said.

The Archbishop challenged politicians to seek alternative avenues to communicate their political agendas, saying churches should not be treated as convenient venues for electioneering.

He identified media platforms, public barazas and roadside rallies as some of the avenues available to political leaders seeking to reach voters.

“Politicians have many options to utilise in their search for votes, including the media, barazas and roadside rallies,” he said.

The bishops argued that political interference in religious gatherings risks creating divisions among congregants, who may hold different political beliefs but share the same place of worship.

Muheria said churches should offer a neutral environment where supporters of competing political formations can worship together without feeling intimidated, marginalised or compelled to embrace particular political positions.

“People come to places of worship to find inner peace. People of opposing political parties come to places of worship, not as parties but as worshippers,” he said.

He maintained that the Catholic Church welcomes people regardless of their political affiliations and social standing, adding that such inclusivity must be preserved as the country approaches another election cycle.

The directive comes amid growing political activity ahead of the 2027 elections, with religious institutions increasingly becoming part of the political conversation.

The bishops cautioned against allowing the electoral season to erode the spiritual role of churches, insisting that politicians must respect the boundaries between religious activities and political campaigns.

They also called on Kenyans to approach the next election with responsibility, urging voters to scrutinise candidates and elect leaders capable of fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities and campaign promises.

Muheria described elections as an important democratic opportunity that should be exercised carefully and not wasted.

“Vote wisely. It is a great opportunity to exercise our individual and collective right to elect leaders who will deliver on their mandate. This opportunity must not go to waste,” he said.

The bishops said their intervention was intended to contribute to addressing the country’s challenges as Kenya prepares for the 2027 General Election, urging political leaders and citizens alike to uphold the values of responsible leadership and national unity.