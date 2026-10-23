Can Kenya stop Qatar’s run machine at ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge?

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 23, 2026 – Fresh from a commanding 103-run victory over Denmark, Kenya will return to action on Saturday, 24 October, when they take on Qatar in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge League A at Ruaraka Sports Club in Nairobi tomorrow.

The match, set to begin at 9:30 a.m, presents another crucial opportunity for the hosts to strengthen their bid for qualification towards the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Kenya’s impressive opening victory showcased the team’s batting depth and fighting spirit, with a total of 324 proving too much for Denmark.

However, the challenge posed by Qatar is expected to be far different.

The Gulf side will get to Ruaraka brimming with confidence after producing one of the tournament’s most remarkable run chases.

Qatar successfully hunted down Kuwait’s formidable total of 331 for six, winning by five wickets in a display of fearless and aggressive batting.

Their chase was built around two outstanding centuries, with one batter providing explosive acceleration while another anchored the innings with maturity and composure.

For Kenya, Saturday’s contest will be a true test of consistency.

The Kenyan batting unit must once again lay a solid foundation, build meaningful partnerships and ensure a strong finish in the closing overs.

While 324 proved more than enough against Denmark, Qatar have already shown that even scores above 330 are within their reach.

Equally important will be Kenya’s bowling discipline.

Against Denmark, the hosts conceded 33 extras, including 19 wides.

Such lapses could prove costly against a batting lineup capable of maintaining a high scoring rate throughout an innings.

Taking early wickets will also be critical. Kenya’s bowlers must look to break partnerships and deny Qatar’s dangerous top order the opportunity to settle.

Allowing the opposition to dictate terms could quickly shift momentum away from the hosts.

Beyond the battle on the field, the fixture carries wider significance for Kenyan cricket.

The Denmark victory highlighted the talent and potential within the national team, and Saturday offers another chance for the players to keep the spotlight firmly on their performances despite the ongoing administrative challenges facing the sport.

As Kenya continues its journey towards the 2027 World Cup, every victory matters.

More importantly, every strong performance reinforces the belief that the country’s cricketing future remains bright when players are provided with the support, stability and environment they need to succeed.

The message ahead of the Qatar clash is clear: Kenya have made a statement with their opening win. Now they must show they can maintain that standard against an opponent capable of punishing even the smallest mistakes.