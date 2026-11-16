LONDON, England, November 16, 2026 – Nicolas Jackson was on target again as Senegal, Cameroon and Benin moved to the brink of qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with away victories.

After Aston Villa striker Jackson had opened the scoring, Senegal gave up a 2-0 lead against Sudan before two late goals sealed a 4-2 win, while five-time Afcon winners Cameroon cruised to a 3-0 triumph over Namibia.

A goal in second-half stoppage time from Ede Oloko sealed a 1-0 success for Benin against Central African Republic.

All three sides are on 10 points in their respective groups after four rounds of matches and will progress to next year’s finals in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda if other results go their way on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Jordan Ayew’s first-half penalty was enough for Ghana to register back-to-back victories over Somalia in Group C.

The Black Stars had home advantage for what should have been an away tie, with the game played in Sekondi-Takoradi because the Ocean Stars do not have a stadium fit for international football.

Ayew had a penalty saved as Ghana beat Somalia 2-0 in the reverse fixture last Thursday, but the Sheffield United forward kept his composure when he sent the goalkeeper the wrong way in the 36th minute after Brandon Thomas-Asante had been pulled down in the box.

Ghana, who parted company with Carlos Queiroz after losing their opening two fixtures, move level in the table with The Gambia, with both sides on six points.

The Gambians are themselves three points adrift of group leaders Ivory Coast before they host the Elephants on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Guinea moved to the top of Group D after Yakhouba Barry scored twice in their 3-1 away win over Eritrea in neutral Cairo.

The West Africans lead South Africa, who travel to Kenya on Tuesday, by two points in a group with only one qualification spot available because the Kenyans are assured of a spot at the finals as co-hosts.

And Zimbabwe beat Equatorial Guinea 3-0 in Harare to go two points behind Group E table toppers DR Congo.

Thando Ngwenya, Tawanda Chirewa and Tawanda Maswanhise were all on target for the Warriors before Equatorial Guinea’s Josete Miranda had a penalty saved and Saul Coco was sent off for the visitors late on.

The National Thunder were without first choice goalkeeper Jesus Owono after he asked not to be selected following his involvement in a collision with Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel, who died the day after the incident.

DR Congo, Ivory Coast, Mali and Morocco can all book their tickets to the tournament when the fourth round of fixtures culminates with 18 matches on Tuesday.

The final two rounds of qualifiers will be held in March next year, with Afcon 2027 scheduled to be held in East Africa from 19 June to 17 July.

Teranga Lions leave it late

Patrick Vieira’s Senegal survived a scare in neutral Juba after Jackson’s early goal put the Teranga Lions ahead and a low strike from Brentford left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf made it 2-0 midway through the first half.

Sudan hit back through Al-Gozoli Nooh and Salah Adel to level proceedings with 15 minutes to play, but Pathe Mboup’s lob made it 3-2 in the 87th minute and Paul Mendy made the points safe for the West Africans in the first minute of added time.

Senegal are still awaiting the outcome of their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over the destination of the 2025 Afcon title.

The Teranga Lions beat Morocco 1-0 after extra time in January’s final, but a Confederation of African Football appeals board stripped them of the title two months later, decreeing Senegal had breached competition regulations by leaving the field of play in second-half stoppage time in protest at a penalty awarded against them.

Mahamadou Nagida opened the scoring for Cameroon against Namibia in neutral Botswana with a stunning volley from outside the box in the 12th minute, and Ryan Fosso’s deflected effort doubled the lead just before the hour mark.

Saidou Alioum made it 3-0 with a fine first-time volley with 19 minutes remaining, and David Pagou’s men will be assured of a place at Afcon 2027 if Congo-Brazzaville fail to beat Comoros on Tuesday.

Monday’s Afcon 2027 qualifying results

Namibia 0-3 Cameroon (Group G)

Sudan 2-4 Senegal (Group J)

Zimbabwe 3-0 Equatorial Guinea (Group E)

Somalia 0-1 Ghana (Group C)

Eritrea 1-3 Guinea (Group D)

Central African Republic 0-1 Benin (Group F)