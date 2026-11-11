Buxton Point developer targets December handover for 492 homeowners

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – GulfCap Real Estate says it will hand over 492 residential units at the Buxton Point housing project in Mombasa in December 2026, as it moves to address concerns raised by the county government over its contractual obligations.

The developer said it remains committed to meeting the requirements of the Buxton Point Development Charter following enforcement notices and public statements by the Mombasa County Department of Lands and Physical Planning.

The planned handover will bring the number of completed homes delivered under the urban regeneration project to 1,076, following the delivery of 584 units.

GulfCap said it has also completed construction of an Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) facility within the development, but has temporarily been using the building as a project management office as construction of the second phase continues.

The developer said opening the facility before construction works are completed and statutory safety requirements are met would expose children to risks.

It added that the ECDE centre would be commissioned and handed over under the project’s scheduled completion arrangements.

The clarification follows concerns over the delivery of community facilities under the development charter, which also provides for the Mombasa County Government to receive 10 per cent of the project’s residential and commercial spaces.

GulfCap estimates the county’s allocation at approximately 180 units across the development’s master plan.

The developer said the allocation remains part of its contractual obligations and will be transferred in line with agreed project completion and handover milestones.

It added that it was open to discussions with the county government on the transfer, which it said would require appropriate financing and legal procedures.

Buxton Point has also generated 3,106 direct jobs and about 15,000 indirect employment and livelihood opportunities through construction activities, local contractors and suppliers, according to GulfCap.

The developer said approximately 2,800 locally recruited workers have been employed, with young people accounting for 90 per cent of this group. A further 250 skilled construction positions have supported technical training and skills development.

The project also includes recreational facilities such as a swimming pool, gymnasium, clubhouse, basketball court and football pitch, alongside landscaped gardens and children’s playgrounds.

Other infrastructure includes a wastewater treatment plant, improved sewer networks, solar-powered lighting and water heating systems, as well as more than 2,000 indigenous trees.

GulfCap said its immediate priority was to complete the remaining works and facilitate the December handover while fulfilling its commitments to the county government and residents.