LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 19 – Veerle Buurman struck a late winner as Chelsea finally broke Paris St-Germain’s resistance in the Women’s Champions League at Plough Lane.

Dutch defender Buurman’s goal from close range in the 87th minute meant there was a satisfying end to what had looked like being a frustrating evening for Chelsea.

They were on course for a second successive goalless draw in Europe until a goalline block denied substitute Sjoeke Nusken and Buurman netted from the resulting corner.

Chelsea lacked intensity and intent in a largely forgettable performance before that, and created very little.

Paris St-Germain also struggled – they have won just one of their last 13 Women’s Champions League games.

It was a sixth successive clean sheet in Europe for Chelsea and victory means they are in a strong position to qualify for the quarter-finals.

They remain unbeaten and have won three of their five league phase matches, well placed to secure one of four automatic qualification spots rather than tackle a play-off.

This result sent them top, even if results on Thursday could nudge them down the standings.

Chelsea face OH Leuven in their final match of the league phase on 16 December and will go into that game as favourites.

Chelsea analysis: Buurman ends Blues frustration

Chelsea fielded a weakened frontline, with striker Melvine Malard injured and England forward Lauren James also absent.

They struggled for inspiration up front, with Aggie Beever-Jones, clearly low on confidence this season, unable to provide the spark they needed.

France’s Sandy Baltimore was one of their brighter players, starting out as an inverted forward before moving out to the left wing in the second half as Chelsea reverted to a back four.

But neither team had many clear-cut chances and Chelsea were relying on set-pieces to try to bundle the ball over the line.

They were resilient and kept pushing, which ultimately paid off as Buurman turned and fired inside the left post for the late winner.

PSG could not create an opportunity to respond as the late breakthrough salvaged a challenging evening for Chelsea and their fans who watched in the cold in Wimbledon.

Chelsea head coach Sonia Bompastor could have ended the evening disappointed, but the goal naturally changed that.

She said: “I’m happy. I knew coming into this game and watching PSG, it would be difficult. It was difficult to break them down in terms of their shape.

“They were very compact and were happy to just defend. They protected the central corridor really well and were really organised.

“We created more in the second half so at the end we still deserved to win. Sometimes you just need to find a way to win and the result was really important for us.”

Three points mean Chelsea ended the night top of the qualification table, albeit with five matches still to be played on Thursday.

Even if the game was far from pretty, by keeping going in their pursuit of a goal Chelsea now stand an excellent chance of going straight through to the quarter-finals in March.