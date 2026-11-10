Bridging the Mental Health Gap: KCA University Launches PhD in Counselling Psychology

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – KCA University has launched a Doctor of Philosophy in Counselling Psychology, a programme designed to train researchers and practitioners equipped to respond to Kenya’s growing mental health and psychosocial needs.

The programme was unveiled in Nairobi at the “Accelerate!” Postgraduate Students Networking Dinner, hosted by the university’s Board of Postgraduate Studies. The event brought together postgraduate students, members of the University Management Board, the Senate, and faculty.

Speaking at the launch, Prof. Renson Muchiri, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Teaching and Learning, said the programme comes at a time when individuals, families, and institutions face increasingly complex challenges, including mental health concerns, relationship difficulties, and workplace stress.

“Pursuing a PhD is not simply about acquiring another academic qualification. It is about becoming a creator of knowledge, a critical thinker, and a leader capable of transforming professional practice and society,” he said.

The doctorate will emphasise research that addresses real problems in Kenyan communities and produces practical, culturally relevant and evidence-based solutions. The university intends to build partnerships with healthcare institutions, government agencies and professional associations to carry that research into practice. The faculty team, including Dr. Priscillah Gachigi, Dr. Susan Kimotho and Prof. Anne Kisilu, developed the programme.

Prof.Muchiri represented the Vice Chancellor and CEO, Prof. Isaiah I.C. Wakindiki. He outlined the university’s Accelerate Initiative, which is designed to help postgraduate students finish within the stipulated time.

Under the initiative, the university’s scientific and ethics review committee issues research ethics certificates within five working days, which allows students to apply promptly for research permits from NACOSTI.

Students also have library access to 33,000 open access publishing outlets and receive research funding and conference grant opportunities every two weeks.

Postgraduate students can also apply to the Vice Chancellor’s Innovation Fund, which supports innovations with potential for intellectual property protection.

Dr Jackson Ndolo, Director of the Board of Postgraduate Studies, said four doctoral candidates will graduate at the university’s 21st graduation ceremony on 27 November 2026.

The guest speaker, clinical psychologist Dr Obadia Yator, urged doctoral candidates to choose research areas they are passionate about, work closely with their supervisors, protect the originality of their work, and publish early.