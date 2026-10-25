Big blow for Kenya’s World Cup hopes after another collapse at Cricket Challenge League

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 25, 2026 – Kenya’s hopes of safeguarding their place in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge League have been dealt a major blow after a crushing 123-run defeat to Jersey at Nairobi Gymkhana on Sunday.

With only two matches remaining in the current round, the national side’s ambitions of staying on course for next year’s World Cup qualification pathway are now hanging precariously in the balance.

Coming into this round, Kenya knew victories were essential.

The Challenge League forms a critical part of the qualification route towards the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, and Kenya needed a strong home campaign to strengthen their position and remain competitive in the race for progression.

nstead, back-to-back defeats have left the hosts facing an uphill task.

A day after throwing away a promising position against Qatar, Kenya followed up with another disappointing performance against a disciplined Jersey side that exposed weaknesses with both bat and ball.

Jersey piled up 320 for nine from their 50 overs, with Asa Tribe scoring 72 and Zak Tribe adding 65 after the visitors made a flying start.

Openers Harrison Carlyon and Josh Lawrenson laid the foundation with scores of 50 and 37 respectively as Jersey seized control of the contest.

Kenya’s bowling effort once again came under scrutiny.

While Sachin Gill claimed three wickets and both Francis Mutua and Peter Langat picked up two each, the home side conceded 23 extras, including 13 wides, allowing Jersey to build a formidable total.

When Kenya began their chase, there were early signs of resistance.

Captain Dhiren Gondaria produced an aggressive 55 from just 41 balls, striking six fours and three sixes to keep the required run rate under control.

However, his dismissal sparked another collapse.

Unlike the Qatar match, where Kenya battled back strongly before losing their way in the closing stages, Sunday’s defeat never truly recovered from the middle-order collapse.

Against Qatar, Kenya had fought their way back into contention and looked capable of pulling off victory before a disastrous finish handed the initiative back to the opposition.

In contrast, the Jersey match slipped away much earlier as wickets fell regularly and partnerships failed to develop.

The only meaningful resistance came from Sachin Gill, who scored 60, and Sukhdeep Singh, who added 31.

However, neither innings could rescue Kenya as the hosts were bowled out for 197 in 42 overs, falling 123 runs short.

Benjamin Ward was the chief destroyer with five wickets and was deservedly named Player of the Match.

The contrast between the two defeats is striking.

Against Qatar, Kenya will be haunted by the feeling that they let a winning position slip through their fingers.

Against Jersey, the performance exposed deeper concerns.

The batting lacked staying power, the bowling leaked valuable runs, and the team once again struggled to execute under pressure.

The result leaves Kenya facing serious questions about their Challenge League campaign.

What began with optimism after the opening victory over Denmark has quickly turned into a fight for survival.

Consecutive losses have significantly complicated Kenya’s qualification ambitions and increased the importance of the remaining fixtures.

While mathematical chances remain alive, the margin for error has effectively disappeared.

With two matches left to play, Kenya now needs a dramatic turnaround to revive both its campaign and its hopes of remaining firmly on the pathway towards the next stage of World Cup qualification.

For a team desperate to return to the upper levels of international cricket, the coming days could define not only this tournament, but the direction of Kenyan cricket’s future.