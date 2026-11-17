If there were any lingering doubts about who sits on the throne of modern music, the Recording Academy put them at bay on Monday, November 16. With the reveal of the 69th Annual Grammy Awards nominees, Beyoncé officially became the first artist in history to reach a staggering 100 career Grammy nominations.

The milestone nod arrived in the Best R&B Solo Performance category for “Morning Dew (Donk)”—a vault gem originally recorded during the 2006 B’Day sessions. After leaking and sparking a massive viral wave on TikTok, the Pharrell Williams-produced track was officially released in July 2026 to celebrate B’Day’s 20th anniversary, proving that even Beyoncé’s two-decade-old vault scraps carry enough cultural gravity to rewrite music history.

The Queen Bey League

Already holding the crown as the most-awarded artist in Grammy history with 35 wins, Queen Bey’s latest feat widens the gap between her and the rest of the industry. Prior to yesterday’s announcement, she stood at 99 nominations—a record she had already claimed after breaking her previous tie with husband Jay-Z.

For music lovers and R&B purists, the Best R&B Solo Performance lineup is shaping up to be one of the night’s fiercest showdowns. Beyoncé isn’t walking into an empty room; she’s facing off against heavyweights including Victoria Monét (“Let Me”), Kehlani (“Out the Window”), Jill Scott (“Pressha”), and Afrobeats-soul powerhouse Tems (“What You Need”).

What makes the 100-nomination mark truly remarkable isn’t just the sheer volume—it’s the range. Beyoncé’s Grammy journey began back in 2000 with Destiny’s Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills”. Over the past quarter-century, she has collected nods across R&B, Pop, Rap, Dance/Electronic, Rock, and Country—culminating in her historic Album of the Year and Best Country Album wins for Cowboy Carter at the 2025 ceremony.

Reaching triple digits via a 2006 R&B deep cut feels poetic: a full-circle moment that honors her roots while cementing an untouchable legacy.

All eyes now turn to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 7, 2027, to see if the newly minted century queen will turn nomination number 100 into trophy number 36.