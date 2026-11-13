Beckham to be inducted into US Soccer Hall of Fame

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 13 – David Beckham will be inducted into the United States’ National Soccer Hall of Fame as part of its 2027 class.

The former Manchester United and England midfielder, 51, made headlines in 2007 when he moved to Los Angeles from Spanish giants Real Madrid to join Major League Soccer (MLS) side LA Galaxy on a five-year contract.

He made 124 appearances in all competitions for Galaxy, scoring 20 goals, and twice won both the MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield.

Beckham’s six seasons at Galaxy helped to raise the global profile of MLS and following his retirement in 2013, he became co-owner of MLS club Inter Miami, who signed Argentina World Cup winner Lionel Messi in 2023.

His induction ceremony is set to take place on 16 April 2027 in Frisco, Texas.

He was told the news he had been chosen on the veterans’ ballot at an MLS board of governors’ meeting on Thursday and said his time in the US has been “an incredible journey”.

Beckham, who had two loan spells with AC Milan in 2009 and 2010 while at Galaxy, added: “I’m looking to build this league and this sport in this great country for a long time.”

Meanwhile, former US internationals Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz have also been voted into the Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility.

Ballon d’Or winner Rapinoe, 41, and midfielder Ertz, 34, lifted the Women’s World Cup twice with with the US in 2015 and 2019.

“To be alongside all the greatest players that have played for us, and played for our country alongside a bunch of my team-mates and friends, recognised like that in this way just means you were successful and a part of great teams,” Rapinoe wrote on Instagram.