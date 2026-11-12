Baragoi-born ‘hitman’ named FKF Premier League player of the month

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 12, 2026 – Murang’a Seal forward Josephat Lopaga has been crowned the best player in the FKF Premier League for the month of October.

The youngster trumped other competitors after a commendable goal harvest in which he has topped the scoring charts with seven goals in six games.

The Baragoi-born marksman has had quite the journey in football, rising from the dusty plains of Maralal to breaking into the top ranks of the game with AFC Leopards in 2022/23.

The Gor Mahia Youth alumnus earned his first overseas adventure with Dhofar FC in Omani in February 2023 before joining Belarussian giants Dynamo Brest in August 2023.

He spent the second half of 2024 on loan at another Belarussian side, Naftan Novopolotsk, before returning to Kenya, signing with Kakamega Homeboyz in January last year.

Having joined Seal at the start of the season, Lopaga has proved to be money-well-spent, finding the back of the net with aplomb.

He scored a brace each in Seal’s 4-2 loss to Gor Mahia and their 5-1 drubbing of Posta Rangers.

Lopaga also found the net in last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Ulinzi Stars.

Although he may not have made the latest Harambee Stars squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against South Africa, Lopaga will be motivated by the award to continue his scoring form.

Should he continue with same rich vein of form, who know; he may just receive that coveted phone call from national team head coach Benni McCarthy to be part of his squad for next year’s continental showpiece.

It would be his second ever call up after the initial one in June 2024.

In the short term, Lopaga’s sights will be trailed on Mathare United, Seal’s next opponents in the league – November 15.