NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov. 17 – South Africa moved top of Group D and strengthened their push for qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations after beating hosts Kenya 2-1 at the Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday night.

After a cagey first half, Bafana Bafana broke the deadlock in the 68th minute when Relebohile Mofokeng fired home to put the visitors ahead.

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