NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has claimed he contributed 99.9 per cent to Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s political growth, insisting their relationship remains intact despite disagreements over the leadership of the Linda Mwananchi political outfit.

Babu described Sifuna as his brother and maintained that he still wants to see him rise to the country’s top political office, dismissing suggestions that their individual ambitions have put them on a collision course.

Speaking during an interview, the legislator said he had played a central role in Sifuna’s political journey and had no intention of standing in the way of his ambitions.

“Edwin Sifuna is my brother. I have contributed 99.9 per cent in his growth, and I still want him to grow,” Babu said.

He said the two leaders had different political ambitions that could be accommodated within the same movement, with Sifuna pursuing the presidency and himself seeking the Nairobi governorship in the 2027 General Election.

“Within Linda Mwananchi movement, he’s our presidential candidate. Babu is the next governor of Nairobi. There’s no problem if we both grow,” he added.

His remarks come amid a disagreement over the political party structure and leadership arrangement within Linda Mwananchi, with the two leaders giving different accounts of the understanding reached during the formation of the outfit.

Speaking on Citizen TV Radio, Sifuna explained that the original arrangement involved leaders bringing their individual political parties together under one political vehicle, initially known as The Equitable Party (TEP).

The senator said five leaders had presented their respective parties for consideration before a committee was established to assess their suitability and organisational structures.

He maintained that the group eventually settled on TEP and that he was subsequently entrusted with the position of party leader as well as the presidential ticket.

Sifuna questioned the objections to his position as party leader, arguing that it was inconsistent for colleagues to trust him with the presidential candidature but not with the leadership of the party.

“Niambie chama kimoja ambacho mgombea wa Rais sio kinara wa chama. Unaniamini kuwa Rais wa nchi lakini sio Party Leader wa chama?” he posed.

The senator also defended himself against accusations of going against the original agreement, challenging those questioning the arrangement to explain where he had betrayed the group’s understanding.

He further said some members later preferred to retain their individual political parties rather than consolidate under a single outfit.

Babu, however, insists that having a separate political vehicle does not amount to abandoning Linda Mwananchi, describing the Mwananchi Party as part of the wider movement.

“Mwananchi Party is part of Linda Mwananchi movement. It’s been built through sweat, tears and blood of Kenyans,” he said.

The MP described himself as a key stakeholder in the movement, arguing that different political vehicles could help accommodate supporters who identify with different leaders.

He said some Kenyans support Sifuna, others are aligned with him, while another section backs both politicians, making it necessary to have structures that accommodate the different political interests.

“There are people who like Sifuna and don’t like Babu and vice versa. Some like both of us. People who don’t like him, won’t they go to him through Babu Owino? And they need a vehicle,” he said.

Babu maintained that the question of party ownership and leadership should be addressed through negotiations, insisting that the emerging differences should not be interpreted as a breakdown of his political relationship with Sifuna.

The two leaders are among politicians associated with Linda Mwananchi who are seeking to consolidate their political positions ahead of the 2027 General Election.