AVEVA named finalist in Microsoft’s 2026 sustainability awards

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – UK-based industrial software AVEVA has been named a finalist in the 2026 Microsoft Sustainability Changemaker Partner of the Year Awards, recognizing its use of cloud computing and artificial intelligence to help industries improve operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

The recognition places AVEVA among a global pool of Microsoft technology partners selected for developing solutions aimed at addressing industrial sustainability challenges.

The awards attracted more than 4,500 nominations worldwide across different categories, with finalists selected based on innovation, technology implementation and demonstrated customer outcomes.

AVEVA’s solutions, which leverage Microsoft Azure, artificial intelligence and industrial intelligence technologies, are designed to help businesses monitor energy consumption, manage resources and reduce carbon emissions across industrial operations.

The technology targets sectors where energy use, production efficiency and resource management have direct implications for operating costs and environmental performance.

AVEVA Chief Sustainability Officer Lisa Wee said the collaboration was focused on translating digital capabilities into measurable operational improvements.

“We feel this recognition reflects the innovation and real-world impact of our collaboration, helping customers solve environmental challenges and accelerate sustainable digital transformation.”

Microsoft said this year’s finalists had demonstrated how cloud and artificial intelligence technologies could be applied to address business challenges and improve customer outcomes.

Microsoft Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President Nicole Dezen said the recognized partners were expanding the application of emerging technologies across industries.

“This year’s honorees are harnessing the power of Microsoft Cloud and AI to deliver transformative solutions, accelerate customer success, and expand what’s possible.”

The recognition comes as industrial companies face increasing pressure to improve energy efficiency, manage emissions and demonstrate progress towards sustainability targets while maintaining profitability.

However, the commercial value of such technologies will ultimately depend on their ability to deliver measurable reductions in operating costs, energy consumption and emissions rather than digital adoption alone.

The 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards will be announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, scheduled for November 17-20 in San Francisco.