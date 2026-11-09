Aussems sweating over Nairobi United as winless run persists with draw to Gor

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 9, 2026 – Nairobi United head coach Patrick Aussems was bogged down with disappointment after their 1-1 draw against Gor Mahia in their FKF Premier League tie at the Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga.

The Belgian said his boys loosened their feet on the pedal, allowing K’Ogalo to find a way back in the game.

“Physically, we are there, but I’m a little bit disappointed about our second half, because we didn’t play. We were just thinking to defend, to try to play in counter-attack, and it’s not our football. It’s not our football,” Aussems said.

Naibois took a first half lead courtesy of Joseph Seremba’s close-range finish in the 35th minute.

It was a goal carved out of an archetypal counterattacking move, beginning with goalkeeper Bernard Jairo who rose to claim a corner kick, laid it on for Ovella Ochieng who sprinted with the ball up the field before squaring it for the Ugandan for the opener.

However, not to be undone, Alpha Onyango continued his with his blazing form in the new season with a goal-of-the-season contender.

Two minutes to the end of the game, Jairo claimed a freekick, took his sweet time on the ground before kicking out.

Unfortunately, the ball landed at the feet of the former Kakamega High School captain who controlled it before unleashing a venomous shot that caught the scurrying Jairo off his line.

However, Aussems was reluctant to blame the young custodian, choosing instead to dwell on his side’s worrying trend of results in which they dominate possession but still struggle to pull in positive results.

“It’s the second time this season. Against KCB, it was the same, we conceded a goal in the additional time. Now again, we conceded a goal which, I would say was a mistake, but mistake happens in football. It’s a pity because we had a plan, it was very good during almost 90% of the time,” the gaffer bemoaned.

The 2024/25 FKF Cup champions are yet to win a game in the new season, amassing five draws and one loss thus far.

Their next fixture is against Mara Sugar on Saturday, the millers sitting an impressive sixth on nine points.

On the other hand, Aussems’ charges sit precariously in 15th with five points, time running out for the former AFC Leopards coach to turn around the fortunes of Kenya’s richest football club.