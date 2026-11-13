Atandi dismisses opinion polls putting Sifuna at par with President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 13 – Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Samuel Atandi has dismissed presidential opinion polls that place Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna at par with President William Ruto, describing them as a farce.

Speaking at Dond Koki Market in Siaya, Atandi said Ruto’s re-election was a foregone conclusion, arguing that the country’s political momentum had shifted in favour of the President based on current political alignments and popularity trends.

“As to whether President Ruto will be re-elected, that is a done deal,” he said.

Atandi added that the real political contest ahead of the election was no longer about whether Ruto would secure another term, but which region would mobilise and deliver the highest voter turnout in his favour.

He challenged the Nyanza region to step up its mobilisation efforts and secure maximum support for the President to strengthen its political leverage within the national administration.

With more than 175,000 registered voters in the constituency, local leaders are intensifying grassroots campaigns to consolidate their political alignment with the current administration ahead of the polls.

Meanwhile, women leaders from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) in Ugunja have vowed that the entry of additional political parties into Siaya and the wider Luo Nyanza region will not weaken their loyalty to the party.

Speaking in Ugunja after a consultative meeting with local leaders, the women said they would continue popularising the broad-based government formed following the political truce between President William Ruto and the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Jane Akinyi Godia called for Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi to be considered for the position of Ruto’s running mate.

Pauline Atieno and Anastacia Adhiambo echoed her sentiments, while commending ongoing development projects in the Nyanza region.

The caucus’s position comes amid signs of emerging political competition in Luo Nyanza, a year after Odinga’s death.

Since its formation, ODM, now led by Dr Oburu Oginga, has maintained political dominance in the region.