NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Life and Apollo Asset Management have brought together SACCO leaders for discussions on governance, investment diversification, cybersecurity and regulatory reforms as the cooperative sector faces changes in the financial services industry.

The leadership masterclass, held in Nairobi under the theme Shape What’s Next, brought together chief executives, board members and senior decision-makers to examine how SACCOs can strengthen their operations and remain competitive.

APA Apollo Group Chief Executive Risper Ohaga said SACCOs needed to adapt to changing member expectations and the evolving financial environment to sustain their role in Kenya’s financial sector.

She said strong leadership and openness to change would be important in helping cooperative institutions respond to emerging opportunities.

The sessions covered global financial markets and their implications for SACCO investment decisions, regulatory reforms, cybersecurity, risk management and credit assessment.

Nairobi Securities Exchange’s Jackson Kiminje discussed global market trends and their impact on investment decisions, while Dr Edna Musyoki of the Co-operative University of Kenya examined regulation and the future of the SACCO industry.

Serianu Limited Chief Operating Officer Joseph Mathenge addressed cybersecurity and institutional risk management, while certified credit appraiser Paul Wameyo led a session on credit assessment.

APA Life Chief Executive Eric Wanting said SACCOs needed to move beyond traditional approaches and invest in digital systems, stronger governance and financial resilience.

He said the sector’s future would depend on institutions’ ability to embrace innovation, work together and offer members services that go beyond conventional savings and lending.

Apollo Asset Management Chief Executive Paul Mwai said SACCOs also needed to strengthen how they mobilise and invest members’ funds to support long-term financial security.

He said investment diversification and sound financial planning would help SACCOs protect members’ interests while generating sustainable returns.

The discussions also highlighted the need for SACCOs to strengthen regulatory compliance, improve operational efficiency and explore partnerships as they respond to changing market conditions.

APA Life and Apollo Asset Management said the initiative was part of their efforts to support the cooperative sector through their expertise in insurance, financial protection, investment and wealth management.