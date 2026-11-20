NEW YORK, United States, Nov 20 — Anthropic has become one of the most valuable public companies in the world after its shares began trading on the stock market, taking its valuation to roughly $1.76 trillion (£1.34 trillion).

The artificial intelligence (AI) company’s Thursday debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange was a crucial test for the industry, given the huge amount of money being poured into advancing the technology.

Anthropic’s shares flew past its allocation price of $83 each, showing there was plenty of excitement around AI.

Yet the company, which is behind AI chatbot Claude, will remain under intense scrutiny in the months ahead to answer the key question surrounding AI: is it all worth it?

In just a few hours of trading, Anthropic’s stock seemed to show that investors remain uncertain of where exactly AI is heading. The share price rose immediately to $111.53, sending the company’s market value to almost $2 trillion, before falling by the end of the day as the shares closed at $97.17.

Some investors said Anthropic’s debut seemed to be a success, as shares rose roughly 17% during the day, but the broader tech market did not perform as well.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index closed down nearly 2.3%. Stocks fell in the largest tech firms, including Google’s parent company Alphabet, which was down by 2.9%, while Amazon lost almost 3.9%.

The buildout happening around this era of AI is among the most expensive endeavours in the history of technology, with more than $1 trillion being spent in the last year alone by a handful of major tech companies.

The speed at which investment has grown has led to ongoing concerns of a financial bubble.

“Bubbles don’t burst on the day of the largest deal,” Richard Whittle, an economist with the University of Salford said. “They burst later, if the positive future becomes suspect.”

Anthropic has made one of the fastest trips from start up to IPO in history

While the basics of the technology have been around for decades, the more recent advent of more powerful computers and related components have allowed the processing of more data than ever.

The result has been AI chatbots that simulate human speech and operate tasks like software coding, digital image generation, and searching the internet more quickly.

It represents a new way of using computers that has led to the rapid rise of Anthropic, which started just five years ago and is best known as the maker of the popular AI chatbot Claude.

As the first purely AI company to go public, Anthropic will almost certainly see significant swings in price on the stock market going forward, according to Ben Barringer, who leads technology research at Quilter Cheviot.

The “initial exuberance” will wear off, Barringer said, pointing to what happened with SpaceX earlier this year.

That company, led by Elon Musk, saw shares jump by about 10% on the first day of trading, taking the company to a record-breaking valuation of $2.2 trillion.

Within a month shares had fallen below their debut price, and have mostly fallen further since.

Most tech companies see their shares fall after hitting the stock market, often after reporting quarterly results for the first time.

But many such companies, including Meta, Amazon and Google, have gone on to become the largest and most profitable corporations in the world.

With Anthropic, investors are not only looking at a notable tech company with a major valuation, and a potentially big future in business, but a company that is the first of its kind on the stock market.

“There’s no obvious peer to compare it to,” Neil Wilson, an investor strategist at Saxo UK, said.

So, as individual investors and even researchers and investors at large funds ask themselves if Anthropic is really worth more than $1.7 trillion, or even more, there will be few answers available.

“We’ll have a stab at it,” Wilson said. “I don’t think anyone really knows.”

A few things will likely impact the company’s success on the stock market in the near-term.

One of those things is the prospect of new laws governing the use of AI tools. In the US, where Anthropic is based, Democrats will be in many more positions of power come 2027, and several politicians have already said they will be looking to ensure AI tools are safe and have some guardrails attached.

Such regulation is currently unlikely at the federal level. US President Donald Trump on Thursday spoke about AI during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China, alongside Chinese and Russian counterparts, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

Trump reiterated his position against “any form of robust regulation” around the technology, adding, “we won’t allow that to happen, frankly.”

The same day, however, a bipartisan group of US lawmakers formed the House AI Safety and Innovation Caucus, which will work specifically on AI regulation and safety considerations.

A significant driver of this kind of scrutiny is Anthropic itself. Company executives, including co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei, have been outspoken in their purported fears that future AI tools will become so capable they will outsmart humans, to the point where extinction is possible.

Anthropic has always put itself forward in public as an AI company that takes the safety of its technology very seriously.

Daniela Amodei, Anthropic’s president and sister of Dario Amodei, boasted on Thursday that the company “had an AI safety team before we launched our first product”.

“AI carries real risks,” she added.

Despite the company’s claims that the technology it is building at a rapid pace could be dangerous, Anthropic has made one of the quickest trips from start-up to IPO in history.