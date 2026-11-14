Ancelotti and Raphinha sent off as Japan beat Brazil

TOKYO, Brazil, Nov 14 – Manager Carlo Ancelotti and captain Raphinha were both sent off as Brazil were beaten by a stoppage-time winner in a friendly against Japan in Singapore.

Ancelotti and Raphinha were dismissed on the touchline in the aftermath of Coventry City winger Tatsuhiro Sakamoto bundling home in the 91st minute.

Brazil had appealed for a foul in the build-up when Aston Villa midfielder Joao Gomes was dispossessed.

There were further protests after the final whistle with security personnel stepping in to separate various Brazil players from the officials, including Singaporean referee Jansen Foo.

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr had inspired a Brazilian comeback after they fell 2-0 down inside the first 19 minutes to goals from Takefusa Kubo and Keito Nakamura.

Vinicius scored in either half, including a fine, curling equaliser, while Raphinha and Ancelotti reacted angrily when appeals for a first-half penalty for a foul on the Barcelona forward were turned down.

Raphinha had already been substituted when he was dismissed, having been replaced by Real Madrid’s Endrick in the 71st minute, and remonstrated with the fourth official when he left the field.

It was Brazil’s second 3-2 defeat by Japan in the past 18 months after an identical scoreline in a friendly last year.

The sides also met in the last 32 of this summer’s World Cup, with Brazil winning 2-1 before their exit against Norway in the following round.