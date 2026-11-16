Amboseli communities race to build 50,000 earth dams ahead of El Niño rains

NAIROBI,Kenya, Nov 16- More than 600 residents from communities around the Amboseli ecosystem are racing to construct 50,000 miniature earth dams across degraded rangelands ahead of anticipated El Niño rains, in an initiative aimed at turning heavy rainfall into renewed pasture for livestock and wildlife.

The community-led restoration drive is using semi-circular earth structures, known as bunds, to capture rainwater, slow surface runoff and allow moisture to seep into the soil, creating favourable conditions for indigenous grasses to regenerate.

The initiative, being implemented by Big Life Foundation in partnership with restoration organisation Justdiggit Foundation and the TWENDE project, is targeting degraded grazing areas across Mbirikani Ranch, with workers digging more than 1,000 bunds daily at four active sites.

The intervention comes as pastoralist communities in the Greater Amboseli ecosystem grapple with recurring droughts, declining pasture and increasing pressure on rangelands that sustain both livestock and wildlife.

Ernest Lenkoina, Rangelands Restoration Manager at Big Life Foundation, said degraded land had become a major challenge for pastoralist communities, warning that heavy rainfall could worsen land degradation where soils have lost their capacity to absorb water.

“One of the biggest crises facing pastoralist communities today is pasture scarcity caused by degraded land,” Lenkoina said.

“When heavy rain falls on bare, hardened ground, much of that water can simply run off. These bunds give it somewhere to collect and soak into the soil. We’re preparing the land now so that when the rains come, we can make the most of every drop and give grass the best possible chance to grow.”

The bunds, measuring approximately 2.5 metres by five metres, are dug in semi-circular formations along natural water-flow paths. Their basins trap rainwater, reduce erosion and prevent the formation of gullies while retaining valuable topsoil.

Indigenous grass seeds are then scattered around the structures, allowing vegetation to take root and gradually restore the surrounding landscape.

The current campaign builds on a five-year restoration programme by Big Life and its partners, including Conservation International and Justdiggit, which has already seen more than 278,000 bunds constructed across 2,300 acres of degraded land.

Beyond restoring the landscape, the project is providing much-needed income to drought-affected households, with more than Sh9 million being paid to 657 casual workers, many of them local Maasai women, including widows and families who lost livestock during recent droughts.

Combined with natural regeneration and controlled grazing, the restoration programme has helped rehabilitate more than 17,500 acres of rangeland.

Caroline Kerichu, Southern Landscape Manager at Justdiggit Foundation, said restoring degraded landscapes required moving beyond discussions to practical interventions that give nature an opportunity to recover.

“We cannot afford to spend more time talking about restoring our landscapes than actually restoring them,” Kerichu said.

“Nature has an incredible capacity to regenerate when given the opportunity. Our role is to create the right conditions, support communities, and combine indigenous knowledge with science and innovation to accelerate that regeneration.”

The programme is also strengthening women’s economic participation through eight community grass seed banks coordinated by Big Life and managed by women’s groups across group ranches in Kajiado County.

The seed banks supply indigenous grass seeds for restoration activities while creating additional income opportunities through seed sales, hay baling and integrated beekeeping enterprises.

Previous restoration sites, including Ilchalai, Loosikitok and Olngosua, have recorded significant pasture recovery, with restored areas retaining greener vegetation for longer and providing forage for livestock and wildlife during dry periods.

To protect the recovering grasslands, communities have introduced temporary grazing restrictions to allow newly planted grasses to mature and produce seeds before livestock are reintroduced.

Community Land Management Committees and dedicated rangeland scouts are monitoring the restoration areas and enforcing the agreements.

The effort is particularly significant in the Greater Amboseli ecosystem, where Maasai pastoralist livelihoods and wildlife conservation depend on the health of shared grazing landscapes.

Restored pastures can also help reduce pressure on neighbouring farms by providing alternative forage for livestock, while supporting the coexistence of communities and wildlife.