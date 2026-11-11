AI lifts PwC Africa revenue 3.4pc to Sh70.5bn as firm expands technology investment



NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – PwC Africa has reported a 3.4 percent increase in revenue to US$546 million (Sh70.5 billion) for the financial year ended June 2026, supported by continued investment in artificial intelligence and expansion of its professional services across the continent.

The growth comes amid challenging economic conditions, with the professional services firm scaling AI adoption across its 13-country network as businesses increasingly seek technology-driven solutions to improve efficiency and competitiveness.

PwC Africa said more than 7,000 employees completed AI training during the financial year, while approximately 70 percent of its workforce gained access to Microsoft’s 365 Copilot platform.

The firm also approved more than 10 secured AI tools for enterprise use, incorporating the technology into internal operations and service delivery across its assurance, advisory, tax and legal divisions.

Dion Shango, PwC Africa Territory Senior Partner, said changing business models and the growing application of data and AI were reshaping how companies create and distribute value.

“Across Africa, the way value is being created is changing. Data and AI are expanding access to insights and capabilities, changing how and where value is created and flows,”said Shango.

“At the same time, traditional industry boundaries are becoming less distinct, and new ecosystems are taking shape, leading organisations to rethink their priorities, business models, and the skills their people will need.”

In East Africa, the firm said increased regional connectivity, private-sector investment and infrastructure development were supporting demand for professional services beyond individual national markets.

The region is also experiencing growing demand for expertise in emerging technologies as businesses adapt their operations and respond to changing competitive pressures.

PwC Africa has more than 385 partners and approximately 10,000 professionals operating in over 31 offices across 13 African countries.

Its annual review also reported that women accounted for 55 percent of its workforce, while greenhouse gas emissions declined by 49 percent.

The firm said governance, ethics, quality and risk management remained central to sustaining growth and maintaining stakeholder confidence.

In a leadership transition, PwC Africa announced that Michal Kotzé has been elected its next Africa Territory Senior Partner, effective July 1, 2027.

Kotzé will succeed Shango, whose eight-year maximum term ends on June 30, 2027. His election followed a governance process involving partner nominations, vetting and a territory-wide partner vote.

The leadership change comes as the firm seeks to strengthen its regional and global capabilities while responding to growing demand for technology, risk management and business advisory services across African markets.