AgriFin Summit to tackle survival of digital farming services beyond donor funding

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 — The sustainability of digital agriculture services beyond donor funding will take centre stage in Nairobi next week as investors, financial institutions and technology providers explore business models that can keep essential services accessible to smallholder farmers.

The 10th AgriFin Learning Event, scheduled for October 27 at Argyle Grand Hotel, will examine how digital farming solutions can attract sustainable investment, respond to farmers’ needs and remain operational after development funding ends.

The meeting, organised by Prosper Global AgriFin, formerly Mercy Corps AgriFin, comes as the AgriFin Digital Farmer II programme concludes its Gates Foundation funding phase, raising questions about how gains made through development-backed initiatives can be sustained commercially.

According to the event announcement, the programme registered 7.6 million farmers, exceeding its target of five million.

Under the theme “Leveraging Evidence for Connected, Scalable and Inclusive Digital Agriculture,” the gathering will bring together governments, investors, financial institutions, technology companies and development partners to discuss financing, customer demand and evidence of impact.

Discussions will draw on an analysis tracking US$4.39 billion in agtech funding across 17 emerging markets between 2023 and the third quarter of 2025.

The report, commissioned through AgriFin’s AgBase programme and developed by Briter and ISF Advisors, examines more than 900 deals involving 700 funded companies and 900 funders.

It points to a recovery in investment following the downturn after 2022, while highlighting differences in funding conditions and business viability across markets.

The findings are expected to inform discussions on which digital agriculture business models can generate sustainable returns and the types of capital companies need at different stages of growth.

Organisers say development funding can help establish evidence of impact and reduce barriers to investment, while private capital can support businesses with credible prospects of sustaining their operations.

The discussions will therefore focus on aligning financing with the needs of agricultural technology businesses rather than relying on short-term project funding.

The event will also examine how digital platforms can bring together services that smallholder farmers need, including agricultural finance, quality inputs, market access, farm advice, weather information and insurance.

When these services operate through disconnected systems, farmers may face difficulties accessing the information and support needed to make production and financial decisions.

Organisers say stronger collaboration among technology providers, financial institutions, governments and development partners could help build more integrated services around farmers’ needs.

Weather and climate information will also feature in the discussions, with participants expected to consider how such services can be maintained as farmers face increasingly uncertain growing conditions.

The programme will include masterclasses on trusted data systems for agricultural finance, sustainable agricultural payment services, and digital safety and security.

An artificial intelligence showcase, a farmers’ experience centre and a marketplace exhibition featuring more than 15 exhibitors are also planned.

Prosper Global AgriFin says it has worked with financial institutions, agricultural technology companies, digital platforms and governments across Africa and Asia since 2012 to expand smallholder farmers’ access to digital financial and agricultural services.

Since 2019, the organisation says it has worked with nearly 200 partners, including financial institutions and technology providers, supporting services ranging from digital financial products to agricultural advice.

The Nairobi meeting is expected to draw lessons from these initiatives and identify ways to expand services that improve farmers’ productivity, incomes and resilience while remaining commercially viable.