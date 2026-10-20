AFD, NBA Africa train teachers on inclusive basketball coaching

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 — A hundred Kenyan physical education teachers and educators have undergone training in inclusive basketball coaching, with a focus on helping children with disabilities participate meaningfully in sport.

The training, held at Fam Sports Arena Basketball Court in Kitengela on Tuesday, was organised by the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) Group and NBA Africa under the Basketball Experience programme.

The Basketball Experience Disability Inclusion (BE-DI) Teachers Awareness Day equipped educators with practical skills to teach basketball fundamentals while accommodating children with diverse learning needs.

The full-day programme combined classroom instruction and on-court training based on the Jr. NBA curriculum, with an emphasis on safe, age-appropriate and inclusive coaching practices.

Through adaptive coaching techniques, accessible activities and inclusive curriculum design, the initiative seeks to break down barriers that prevent children with disabilities from participating in sport.

The programme also incorporated life-skills training delivered in collaboration with the Kenya Red Cross, highlighting how sport can promote teamwork, resilience, leadership, health awareness and social responsibility.

AFD and NBA Africa said the broader Basketball Experience programme uses basketball to advance education, life skills and inclusive opportunities for young people across communities.

By equipping teachers to accommodate different abilities, the initiative seeks to create sporting environments where children can learn, play and develop together, both on and off the court.