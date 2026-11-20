NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – Absa Bank Kenya has committed Sh230 million in seed capital to a new global investment fund targeting Kenyan investors seeking exposure to international financial markets, as competition intensifies in the country’s growing wealth management industry.

The Absa Global Multi-Asset Special Fund will invest across international equities, bonds, cash, commodities, precious metals and fixed deposits, allowing investors to diversify their portfolios across different asset classes and geographical markets through a single investment vehicle.

The fund, managed by Absa Asset Management Limited, will be available in both Kenya shillings and US dollars, with a minimum initial investment of Sh250,000 or USD 2,500 (Sh322,500).

Investors will, however, face a six-month lock-in period, restricting withdrawals during the initial investment period.

Absa says the Sh230 million seed capital will provide the fund’s initial investment base, although the bank has not disclosed its targeted assets under management or the expected returns for investors.

“Investors are increasingly looking beyond traditional markets and asset classes in pursuit of growth and diversification,”Absa Bank Kenya Chief Executive Officer Yusuf Omari said.

“The Absa Global Multi-Asset Special Fund responds to this need by providing professionally managed access to global investment opportunities.”

The launch comes as Kenya’s Special Funds segment gains a larger share of the collective investment schemes market, with Capital Markets Authority (CMA) data showing assets under management in the category reached Sh252.8 billion in the second quarter of 2026.

This represented 26.6 percent of the collective investment schemes industry, whose total assets stood at Sh948.7 billion during the period.

The Special Funds segment grew by approximately 24 percent from Sh203.5 billion reported in March 2026, reflecting increasing demand for investment products beyond conventional money market and fixed-income funds.

Absa Asset Management Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Irungu said the fund was developed in response to growing demand from clients for broader diversification and access to international investment opportunities.

The product also provides investors with exposure to foreign currencies, particularly the US dollar, potentially offering a way to diversify currency holdings alongside their domestic investments.

However, returns will depend on the performance of the underlying global assets, while foreign exchange movements could either increase or reduce the value of dollar-denominated investments when converted into Kenya shillings.

The six-month lock-in period also means investors will need to consider their liquidity requirements before committing funds.

The fund will be managed by Absa Asset Management, with NCBA Bank Kenya appointed as trustee and Standard Chartered Bank Kenya serving as custodian.