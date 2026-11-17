NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – Kenya Under- 23 head coach Anthony Kimani has challenged his players to give their all as the Rising Stars prepare to take on Ivory Coast in tonight’s Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games qualification return-leg encounter in Abidjan.

Kenya head into the decisive fixture holding a slender 2-1 advantage from the first leg in Nairobi, with a place in the third round of the qualifying campaign at stake.

Kimani is confident his charges are ready for the challenge, revealing that the team has settled well in Abidjan, with no injury concerns ahead of the crucial encounter.

“The boys look very sharp, everyone has acclimatised well and we have no injury concerns. We intend to replicate what we did in Nairobi. We have a good crop of players who are aspiring to reach higher levels, and I am confident they will play their hearts out,” said Kimani.

“We know we have a slim lead heading into this return leg, and we expect a tough encounter because we are playing on their home turf. However, I am sure the boys are up to the task.”

Kenya will need at least a draw to secure progression to the third round, where they will face the winner of the other qualifying tie between Tunisia and Ivory Coast.