NAIROBI, Kenya, November 18, 2026 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has left Kenyan fans boiling with anger after claiming that he couldn’t be bothered by critics who go hungry for two weeks while throwing jabs at him.

The South African said he goes to sleep like a baby – having taken a hot shower – knowing that he has done his best as the national team head coach.

“When I go home, I put my head on the pillow. I sleep like a baby…my family, my life complete. I don’t have to worry about hot water. But somebody sitting on his phone, maybe he doesn’t eat for two weeks. He can quickly say, ah, that coach or whatever,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy further said the only opinion that matters is that of his employers – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) – his players and the technical bench.

“I just keep doing my job, and I try to do the best that I possibly can with the players. As long as I’ve got the respect of the players, the people that I surround myself with, my technical team, my life is peachy,” he said.

Benni McCarthy on criticism from Kenyans:



“When I go home I put my head on the pillow, I sleep like a baby. My life is complete, I don't have to worry about hot water but somebody sitting on his phone he's maybe doesn't eat for two weeks but he can quickly say aah that coach..”… pic.twitter.com/uSUhcyQ8oT — Eric Njiru ⚽️ (@EricNjiiru) November 17, 2026

The outspoken gaffer was speaking in the aftermath of Harambee Stars’ 2-1 loss to South Africa in the reverse tie of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at the Nyayo Stadium on Tuesday night.

Relebohile Mofokeng’ capitalised on two individual errors in the Kenyan defence to bag a brace before Ryan Ogam’s deflected shot in the dying minutes made for a nervy and exhilarating end to the game.

Amidst criticism from sections of fans on how the game had panned out, McCarthy insisted there is no shame in losing to a team of Bafana Bafana’s stature – a side that has played at the 1998, 2002, 2010 and 2026 World Cups.

“This is a team that have been to the World Cup…made it to the round of 16. If we lost to a team like Eritrea, then maybe I would understand if they would want me to go. We may be lack the experience to play at the level that they (South Africa) have played. They have been to the World Cup but Kenya hasn’t. However, this is a building process and it is taking shape,” the former Manchester United coach said.

Harambee Stars are placed third in Group D with two points from four games, as the South Africans reclaim their top spot with 10 points.

Syli Nationale of Guinea lie second with nine points whereas the Red Sea Camels are slumped bottom with a single point.

McCarthy’s charges have already qualified for the showpiece by virtue of being co-hosts – alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

Only the top finisher will book their ticket to the tournament, making for an interesting battle for South Africa and Guinea.