NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 — Eight Kenyan university students are set to travel to China for specialised training in emerging technologies under Huawei’s 2026 Seeds for the Future programme.

The students were flagged off on Wednesday by the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs ahead of their technical immersion in the Chinese cities of Shenzhen and Dongguan.

Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dr Abraham Korir Sing’Oei, representing Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, presided over the ceremony and handed the Kenyan flag to the delegation.

The fully funded programme will expose the students to practical training at Huawei’s research and development facilities, covering artificial intelligence (AI), 5G and 6G networks, cloud computing and digital power systems.

They will also engage in knowledge exchange with international peers as part of the initiative, which seeks to develop technical skills and nurture local ICT talent.

Sing’Oei said the programme would help bridge the gap between education, market demands and employment opportunities, while strengthening Kenya’s position in the digital economy.

“Education is the pathway for transformation, but only to the extent that we link education to markets, skills, and job creation,” he ssaid.

“By enabling students of technology and leadership in Kenya to travel to Shenzhen and interact directly with a global technology powerhouse like Huawei, we are providing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Huawei’s investment directly strengthens Nairobi’s position as a digital leader on the African continent.”

The PS said the initiative also builds on commitments made during his official visit to Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen in August 2026.

He noted that the programme aligns with the government’s Digital Superhighway agenda under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), while reinforcing bilateral relations between Kenya and China.

Speaking on behalf of Huawei Technologies Kenya, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Sun Quan, also known as James, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to developing local ICT talent.

“This program is named ‘Seeds for the Future.’ As these eight talented students visit Shenzhen to exchange ideas with global technical experts, our hope is that when they return, they will turn into ‘Big Trees’ that contribute significantly to Kenya’s digital economy and national development,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by government and industry representatives, including Deputy Director General for Asia Affairs Ambassador Jane B. Makori, Deputy Director for Higher Education at the State Department for Higher Education Dr Wahome Rureri, and Huawei Technologies’ Khadija Mohamed Ahmed.

Student representative Ahmed Rashid, from the University of Nairobi Faculty of Law, also delivered remarks on behalf of the selected cohort.

Launched globally in 2008, Huawei’s Seeds for the Future programme has engaged nearly 19,800 students from 143 countries and established partnerships with more than 500 universities worldwide, according to the statement.

The 2026 edition forms part of Huawei’s support for Kenya’s digital ecosystem through private-sector infrastructure, public-sector capacity building and technical skills transfer.