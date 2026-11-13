5 killed, 1 missing after building collapses near Syokimau SGR road

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – Five people have been confirmed dead and another reported missing after a building under construction partially collapsed along the SGR Syokimau access road in Nairobi on Friday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 9am at a construction site near Argile Hotel, where an eight-storey building was being extended towards a ninth floor, an incident report circulated on Friday indicated.

Preliminary reports indicate that the upper section of the structure caved in during concreting works, with a suspected formwork failure contributing to the collapse.

One person remained unaccounted for as emergency and security teams assessed the scene and coordinated the response.

Among those at the site were the Regional Commander, Regional Criminal Investigations Officer, Nairobi East Sub-Region officials, Embakasi Sub-County Police Commander and Embakasi Divisional Criminal Investigations Officer.

Officials from the National Construction Authority (NCA) were also present as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collapse got underway.

The authorities are expected to establish the structural condition of the building, the circumstances under which the upper floor collapsed and whether construction safety requirements were observed.

Further details on the identities of the victims, the missing person and the extent of the damage were not immediately available.

The incident adds to concerns over construction-site safety in Nairobi, where building collapses have raised questions about structural oversight, compliance with building regulations and enforcement of safety standards.