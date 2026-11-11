266Kg of bhang destroyed in court-supervised exercise

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 11 – A total of 266 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa have been destroyed at the incinerator facility of AIC Kapsowar Mission Hospital in a court-supervised exercise pursuant to an order issued by the Iten Law Courts on 30 October 2026.

The drugs were the subject of a case in which Vincent Odhiambo was convicted of trafficking in narcotic drugs. He was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment, with a fine of Sh24 million as an alternative.

The exercise which commenced at 0820hrs and concluded at 1020hrs was presided over by Hon. Gladys Adhiambo, Senior Principal Magistrate, Iten Law Courts, and witnessed by the Elgeyo Marakwet County Security Team, the County NEMA Director, representatives of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Public Health Officers, senior police officers and the Marakwet West Sub-County Security Team.

The exercise underscores the Government’s commitment to combating drug trafficking and ensuring that seized illicit substances are disposed of in accordance with the law, while reinforcing efforts to safeguard communities against the devastating effects of narcotic drugs.