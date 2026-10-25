22 Dead in Head-On Bus-Lorry Collision Along Mombasa Road

MAKUENI, Kenya, Oct 25 – At least 22 people have died after a bus collided head-on with a lorry at Kanga area, past Mtito Andei along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

The accident occurred at around 7am on Sunday, with the death toll rising from 20 after two more victims succumbed to their injuries.

Makueni County Commissioner Abdulahi Khalif confirmed the accident, which also left several other people injured.

The bus was reportedly ferrying passengers returning from a burial ceremony when the accident occurred.

The injured victims were taken to Mtito Andei Sub-County Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.