2027 Grammys: African Stars Take Over The Global Stage As Nominations Drop

Music’s biggest night is officially on the clock, and once again, Africa is bringing the heat. With the Recording Academy unveiling the official nominations for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards—set to go down on February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles—the continent’s heavyweights are proving that Afrobeats, Afro-fusion, and African soul are no longer just passing trends. They are the main event.

While UK powerhouse RAYE leads the overall pack with a massive 11 nods (followed closely by Rosalía with 9), all eyes across Nairobi, Lagos, Accra, and Cotonou are locked on the powerhouse roster of African stars dominating both the dedicated African category and major global fields.

From Tems going toe-to-toe with R&B royalty to a legendary cross-generational link-up between Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr, here is everything you need to know about Africa’s standout nominees for the 2027 Grammys.



The Heavy Hitters Leading the Charge

Tems

If there was any doubt about Tems’ status as a global force, the 2027 nominations just silenced it. Leading the African contingent with three major nods, the Nigerian alt-R&B sensation is flexing her range across genres. Not only is she up for Best African Music Performance with “Big Daddy” and Best Global Music Album for her project Love Is a Kingdom, she also broke into the mainstream R&B field. Her velvet-smooth track “What You Need” earned a spot in Best R&B Solo Performance, pitting her directly against icons Beyoncé, Jill Scott, Victoria Monét, and Kehlani.

Ayra Starr & Angélique Kidjo

Generational brilliance is having a major moment. Mavin Records’ celestial star Ayra Starr and five-time Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo teamed up for the stirring “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)”, scoring a well-deserved nod in Best African Music Performance. Both women are pulling double—and triple—duty this cycle.

Ayra Starr also landed a Best Global Music Album nod for Starrgirl, cementing her sophomore era as an international triumph.

Angélique Kidjo racked up three nominations overall, adding Best Global Music Album for HOPE!! and Best Global Music Performance for “Bando (Orchestra)” featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo.

Asake & Wizkid

Mr. Money with the Vibe is keeping his Grammy streak alive. Asake secured two nominations—one solo nod for “Gratitude” and a heavyweight joint nomination alongside Wizkid for their infectious link-up, “Jogodo”, both in Best African Music Performance. Fresh off becoming the first African artist to cross 12 billion Spotify streams,Wizkid’s return to the Grammy shortlist is pureAfrobeats royalty.

Davido & Burna Boy

Rounding out the Nigerian powerhouse sweep, Davido earned a coveted Best Global Music Album nomination for Oriadé, keeping his momentum rolling. Meanwhile, Burna Boy tapped into his global crossover magic, securing a Best Global Music Performance nod alongside Colombian superstar Shakira for their vibrant collaboration “Dai Dai”.

King Ayisoba & Rocky Dawuni

West African excellence extends firmly into Ghana this year. Traditional kologo music pioneer King Ayisoba and four-time Grammy nominee Rocky Dawuni crashed the Best African Music Performance party with “No Tradition, No Africa”, bringing raw, roots-driven Ghanaian authenticity to the global ballot.

The Full African Roll Call: 2027 Grammy Nominations

Category Nominee(s) Song / Project Best African Music Performance Asake “Gratitude” Best African Music Performance Angélique Kidjo & Ayra Starr “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)” Best African Music Performance King Ayisoba ft. Rocky Dawuni “No Tradition, No Africa” Best African Music Performance Tems “Big Daddy” Best African Music Performance Wizkid & Asake “Jogodo” Best Global Music Album Angélique Kidjo HOPE!! Best Global Music Album Ayra Starr Starrgirl Best Global Music Album Davido Oriadé Best Global Music Album Tems Love Is a Kingdom Best Global Music Performance Angélique Kidjo ft. Pharrell Williams & Quavo “Bando (Orchestra)” Best Global Music Performance Shakira & Burna Boy “Dai Dai” Best R&B Solo Performance Tems “What You Need”

What stands out most about the 2027 shortlist isn’t just the sheer volume of African nominations—it’s the sweep of Best Global Music Album, where four out of the five nominated projects belong to African artists (alongside Brazilian star Anitta’s EQUILIBRIVM).

At the same time, the Best African Music Performance category remains tightly concentrated in West Africa. For East African music lovers and industry insiders—especially as Kenya continues its push to establish an official Africa Recording Academy hub—it’s a reminder of both how far the continent’s sound has traveled and how much untapped potential still exists for Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, and Kampala to break into the voting room.