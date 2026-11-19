NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 19 – At least 155 people have been arrested in Kirinyaga County following a three-month security operation targeting illicit alcohol and drug trafficking.

County Commissioner Shufaa Omar Mwijuma said the arrests were made during a crackdown conducted between August and October 2026 under the Rapid Results Initiative (RRI).

Presenting the operation’s report, Mwijuma said 73 cases had been taken to court, with 58 resulting in successful prosecutions.

The operation saw security agencies seize hundreds of litres of illicit brews, including 384 litres of makabo, 60 litres of chang’aa and 51 litres of muratina.

Officers also intercepted 16 litres of dangerous ethanol before it entered the market, with the commissioner warning that its consumption could have resulted in loss of lives.

“We have no personal issues with business owners. Our concern is drinks that kill people. As County Commissioner, I have a responsibility to protect people and their property,” she said.

Authorities also confiscated 185 crates of assorted alcoholic drinks suspected to be uncertified, alongside other products that allegedly failed to meet Kenya Bureau of Standards requirements.

On narcotics, security agencies seized 15 kilogrammes of bhang, 1,373 rolls, 7,485 grammes and 10 brooms of the substance.

Mwijuma said the operation involved security teams across all five sub-counties, with the county government supporting efforts to streamline licensing of entertainment establishments.

She noted that the crackdown had helped restore order in bars and other drinking establishments, some of which had allegedly become hideouts for illicit activities.

The commissioner vowed to sustain surveillance and enforcement operations to curb the sale and distribution of illicit brews and narcotics.